GAP moves into machine control services

GAP becomes the first authorised rental partner for Sitech UK & Ireland.

The new service will be offered by GAP’s Survey & Safety division, which already offers geospatial survey equipment, such as robotic total stations and GPS/GNSS network rovers, from its 14 stand-alone depots around the UK.

With Sitech, GAP will initially offer machine control services and later move into HD scanner and monitoring solutions, it said.

Jim Burke, GAP’s head of survey technical services, said: “Sitech’s technical experience and expertise are complemented by first-class support, service and training. With a wide range of industry knowledge and a passion for excellence, which falls in line with GAP’s principles, Sitech have built a reputation for delivering the best and most reliable technology solutions.”

Sitech sales manager David Kirkpatrick said: “We have been working with GAP Group for a number of years, and their professionalism and drive for progression meant it was a natural progression for them to become an authorised rental partner with Sitech UK & Ireland. We are confident that the technical services unit will deliver the Trimble machine control in the same way we would ourselves.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk