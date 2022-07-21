GAP opens in Dundee

GAP Dundee

GAP Dundee, on the Dryburgh industrial estate, becomes the ninth GAP store in Scotland, selling a range of plastics doors, fascia, gutters and cladding.

Managing director Simon Bird said: “We’ve always wanted to strengthen our presence in Scotland to improve the service we provide our customers. So it made perfect sense to open in Dundee, which plugs the gap between our depots in Aberdeen and Dunfermline.

“We are also pleased to be able to open another depot in our new format, which embraces digital communication, to allow us to show our customers the range of products we supply. This simply wouldn’t be possible with a more traditional showroom, due to the footprint this requires in the trade counter, so we’ve invested in digital to allow us to carry more stock in the warehouse and store more windows, doors and bi folds that our customers can collect.”

