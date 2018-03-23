News » Plant » GAP sets up online store for fencing » published 23 Mar 2018
GAP sets up online store for fencing
GAP Group, more known for the hire of construction plant, is moving into online product sales.
GAP has set up an online store selling new and used fencing and crowd control barriers. The company already offers these products through its depot network but is now going online with them too.
Joint managing director Iain Anderson explained: “This is a landmark moment for GAP. We listen to our customers and understand that in certain circumstances, they might want to buy and own their equipment outright, rather than hire it. That’s where GAP Sales Solutions comes in. With only a few clicks, your equipment will be on its way to your site.”
He said that other non-mechanical commodity goods such as lifting tackle could also be offered through the online store in due course.
“Watch this space,” Iain Anderson said.
