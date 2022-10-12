GAP switches to JCB ride-on-rollers

Some of GAP's new rollers

GAP’s investment is split equally between both of the models that JCB offers, the 800mm CT160-80 and 1200mm CT260 models.

These models, based on old Vibromax technology acquired by JCB in 2005, has been available for around three years and to date has sold over 3,000 units world-wide.

GAP’s previous supplier of compaction rollers was Hamm but it had to look elsewhere this year due to engine shortages. JCB was able to step up despite using the same Kubota engine brand as Hamm.

GAP head of procurement Ken Stewart said: “On-going supply issues driven by engine availability has forced us to look for alternative suppliers to maintain continuity of supply to our depot network. We undertook a full technical and commercial evaluation and were delighted with the resulting outcome. We’re pleased to have increased our scope of supply with JCB/Stewart Plant Sales. I believe JCB offers an unrivalled UK dealer support network for after-sales and servicing.

“The rollers are designed in Germany, built in India and fitted with Kubota engines which maintains our strong affinity with the Kubota product. Deliveries have now commenced and we expect the feedback to be positive from both depots and our valued customers”.

