Gas-free homes for Nottingham

Left to right on site are Nottingham City Council head of housing Mark Lowe, Platform COO Marion Duffy, Keepmoat divisional chair Charlotte Goode and Platform CEO Elizabeth Froude [Lloyd Dunkley Photography]

Social landlord Platform Housing Group has engaged Keepmoat Homes to build its Trentside development, which is part of 600-home Beeston Canalside scheme on the former Boots factory site in Nottingham.

Once completed, the homes at Trentside – which will be managed by Platform – will be all electric, with air source heat pumps and solar electricity tech panels to generate energy.

Platform is starting 1,500 new homes this year and Trentside is its largest development to date.

Work is now under way and the entire regeneration project is expected to complete in 2029.

Thirty of Platform’s homes are being delivered for Nottingham City Council with 93 allocated for affordable rent and 226 for shared ownership.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk