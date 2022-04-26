GB Digger Hire sends inventory to auction

All the mini diggers up to eight tonnes are Kubota

Euro Auctions is holding a one-day sale on 25th May 2022 at Hainford Hall, Norfolk of surplus GB Digger Hire inventory.

Graham Byrne started with one digger in 1988 and built up built up a plant hire business, offering self-drive hire as well as a driver operator service.

"In the last 34 years we have built and run the business we have today, and in that time have amassed a lot of machines, equipment, attachment and various ancillaries,” Graham Byrne said. “We run over 350 machines and on 25th May we will be disposing of approximately one third of our fleet, and we have some cracking machines that will go under the hammer. Over the years I have been a bit of a magpie, and we do have inventory we need to move on, including between 300 and 400 attachments and buckets, so there should be something for everyone."

All the mini diggers up to eight tonnes are Kubota, all 13- to 22-tonne excavators are Hitachi, all telehandlers are JCB and all dumpers are Thwaites.

Euro Auctions sale manager David Betts said: “The inventory for this sale is bound to pique the interest of the contracting sectors, as this is a good solid compliment of late, well-maintained equipment. With predominantly 2016 to 2019 plate machines in excellent overall condition, this sale will draw much attention from bidders registering for this sale. The care and attention bestowed on each item for sale by GB Digger Hire is evident and will ensure the line-up on sale day will be more than impressive."

