GDL gets shovelling at Torness

GDL's new Komatsu PC700 is among the machines working in Torness

Following months of detailed pre-construction design, Ground Developments Ltd (GDL) has begun the construction phase for a converter station at Torness, being delivered by energy company Metlen as part of the Eastern Green Link 1 (EGL1) Project.

The Torness converter station, on the east coast of Scotland, will form a critical interface between the high-voltage direct current (HVDC) subsea link and the UK’s onshore transmission network.

West Lothian-based GDL’s package of works includes approximately 350,000 cubic metres of earthworks and soil modification.

Managing director Kevin Mackenzie said “Having worked closely with our clients and their engineers during the early contractor involvement phase to develop the optimum design while considering the geotechnical constraints of the site, we are thrilled to now be commencing construction at Torness.

“This is a landmark project for the UK’s energy network, and our team is fully committed to delivering the earthworks and ground improvement scope safely, efficiently, and to the highest standards.”

GDL is deploying a sizeable fleet of plant and equipment, including several new additions to its fleet including a Komatsu PC700 and one of its new Wirtgen WR240x stabilisation mixers.

The EGL1 project is a joint venture between SP Energy Networks and National Grid Electricity Transmission to install a 196km subsea HVDC link between Torness in East Lothian and Hawthorn Pit in County Durham. Capable of transmitting 2 gigawatts (GW) of electricity, enough to power around two million homes.

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