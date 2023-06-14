GEG snaps up environmental consultant

Under its new ownership IKM is targeting expansion in the northeast and northwest of England.

Inverness-based, GEG Capital is the parent company of Global Energy Group and is owned by Roy McGregor. It has been building up its construction capabilities in recent years. Last year it acquired William Gray Construction (since rebranded as Capstone Construction Scotland). It also owns Global Infrastructure, a £30m-turnover civil engineering contractor, several recruitment/staffing companies and the consultancy business Mabbett, which in 2022 acquired GEP Environmental.

The addition of IKM Consulting is designed to bolster GEG Capital’s engineering and environmental capabilities, supporting its role in UK energy transition.

GEG Capital director Jia MacKenzie said: “IKM not only have an exemplary reputation and culture that aligns with our own, they bring to the group extensive expertise in civil & structural engineering design and environmental consultancy.

“Those capabilities - and vast experience working with some of the largest international blue chip organisations - supported by the GEG Capital management team will present numerous opportunities for the growth of the business in a dynamic, transitioning economy.”

IKM employs 60 staff, with offices in Grangemouth and Runcorn. It recently provided onshore infrastructure support for the new Moray West offshore wind farm, while its environmental team has been engaged by Siemens Mobility for a project to decarbonise Scottish railways.

IKM managing director David Taylor said: “Our extensive legacy in the energy and infrastructure sectors makes us a perfect fit for GEG Capital in many respects. With their support, we will continue to support our existing clients in Scotland and grow our networks across England's northwest and northeast regions, benefitting from the synergies and strategic relationships that will be created with other companies within the portfolio.”

IKM was founded by its current chairman Ian Keith Maclachlan in 1997 and has expanded from its roots in industrial and commercial projects to the oil & gas and petrochemicals sector, providing civil, structural and asset integrity inspections, surveying and project management. Ian Maclachlan had already taken a step back from the day to day running of IKM but will remain in an advisory capacity for the next two or three years.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk