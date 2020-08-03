Gencor taking over Volvo's paver business

A Blaw-Knox paver

The Blaw-Knox business and associated assets will shift to Gencor, including the transfer of the manufacturing production line in Shippensburg Pennsylvania. Gencor plans to continue manufacturing the Blaw-Knox paver line in south-central Pennsylvania and move to a location in Letterkenny Township.

The deal, expected to be finalised in the fourth quarter of 2020, will allow Gencor to manufacture and develop Volvo’s current North American paver product line and sell it under the Blaw-Knox brand.

The Blaw-Knox brand dates back to 1917 when Blaw Collapsible Steel Centering Company merged with the Knox Pressed & Welded Steel Company. It made its first road paving equipment in 1929.

Gencor Industries is the leading manufacturer in North America of asphalt plants, soil remediation plants, combustion systems and heat transfer systems for road builders.

“Gencor is a strong player to take on the Blaw-Knox paver range, as it has extensive expertise in the asphalt industry and a good reputation for quality and customer success,” said Volvo CE president Melker Jernberg. “We see this agreement as being a win-win for us and Gencor. It maintains a valuable product offer to Volvo CE customers, as well as securing dealer distribution and servicing of Blaw-Knox branded paver products in North America.”

Gencor president Marc Elliott said: “With our already strong position in the asphalt industry, this acquisition will afford Gencor access to the venerable brand of Blaw-Knox, and provide an entry into the hot mix paver segment. We are committed to the long-term growth and development of the Blaw-Knox brand.”

