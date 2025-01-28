Genie unveils electric boomlifts

The S-85XCFE hybrid and S-85CXE boomlifts both have ‘heavy lifting’ 4x4 capability and are powered by lithium-ion batteries.

The machines are essential the same except one is fully battery-electric while the other is a hybrid machine with both electric and diesel power.

The machines have a maximum platform height of 26m, a maximum working height of 28m and a maximum horizontal reach of almost 23m. Both have a maximum unrestricted lifting capacity of 454kg.

The two models are both powered by a 48-volt battery which Genie claims is the smallest lithium-ion battery in any 27m-class platform.

The batteries are rated for extreme temperatures (as low as -30°C and up to 50°C) and have a software management system that protects them from overload damage.

The new machines were launched in the US this month and will be available in the UK towards the end of 2025.

