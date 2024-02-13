Gentoo replaces Tolent with Adderstone

Left to right are Peter Galbraith and Stephen McCoy of Adderstone with Paul Green and Rebecca Bewick of Gentoo

Housing association Gentoo has signed a partnership with Adderstone Living to get work going again on a stalled affordable homes development in Hetton-le-Hole, to the south of Sunderland.

The new development, in Eskdene Rise, will have 86 homes, including two, three and four-bedroom houses, two-bedroom bungalows and two-bedroom apartments. The properties will be available for rent, shared ownership and rent to buy.

Progress on the site ground to a sudden halt in February 2023 when the previous contractor, Tolent Living, went into administration. [See previous report here.]

Since then, Sunderland housing association Gentoo has been busy looking for a new contractor that it felt could deliver the project to its required standards.

Adderstone Living is the social housing division of Adderstone Group. Managing director Stephen McCoy said: “We appreciate the importance of the scheme and the impact the delay has had on local residents so our team are already underway on site to deliver this scheme as quicky and safely as possible.”

As part of Gentoo’s commitment to carbon reduction, the new homes will be built with sustainable technology featuring air source heat pumps, smart meters, photovoltaic panels, full fill cavity wall insulation and electric vehicle charging points. The development plans to include 6,920 sq m of landscaping and the planting of 108 trees and 2,685 shrubs.

