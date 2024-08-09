Genuit adds to portfolio

Sky Garden supplied the sedum blanket for the green roof of the new Macallan distillery in Speyside

Genuit (formerly Polypipe Group) has laid out a total of £5.2m to acquire a green roof specialist and two underfloor heating suppliers.

For £2.5m, Genuit has acquired Sky Garden Limited, which supplies products for green and bio-solar roofs, podium decks and green walls. Sky Garden was acquired for a cash consideration of £2.5m.

The business, based in Tewksbury, Gloucestershire, will join Genuit’s Water Management Solutions (WMS) business unit and provide an additional route to market for Genuit’s Permavoid business.

For 2.7m, Genuit has acquired Omnie and Timoleon, which supply underfloor heating (UFH) systems. These businesses operate and manufacture in Exeter and Poland. Omnie serves direct customers and the merchant channel while Timoleon supplies OEM customers. Genuit said that these brands would enhance its existing UFH offering and be part of its Climate Management Solutions (CMS) business unit.

Genuit chief executive Joe Vorih said: “We are excited by these acquisitions, which present a compelling opportunity for Genuit and align with our sustainable solutions for growth strategy. They complement our existing portfolio, expand our product offering and will enable us to drive further growth in attractive end markets.

“I am delighted to welcome our new colleagues from Sky Garden, Omnie and Timoleon, and look forward to working together as we continue to address the challenges posed by climate change and urbanisation.”

