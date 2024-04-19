Geobear strengthens infrastructure division

Paul Garthwaite

Paul Garthwaite joins Geobear from Arcadis as a director in its infrastructure division.

Geobear said that his expertise would be instrumental in helping to grow the business and enhance client relationships.

Geobear UK managing director Simon Hughes said: "We are excited to welcome Paul to our leadership team. His knowledge and proven ability to foster growth in our core markets make him an invaluable asset. Paul’s leadership qualities are exactly what Geobear needs as we continue to innovate and lead in geopolymer technology applications."

