Geothermal boreholes take Salisbury Square off grid

Salisbury Square, set to be the Square Mile’s new Justice Quarter, is the first scheme in the City to adopt a standalone closed loop cooling and heating system that removes the need for gas.

The boreholes for the ground source heat pump are some of the deepest to ever be constructed in the City of London. They are being installed by Cambridge-based ground source heating specialist G-Core for the scheme’s main contractor, Mace.

The development, for the City of London Corporation, will house new headquarters for the City of London Police and facilities for HM Courts & Tribunal Services (HMCTS).

City of London Corporation policy chairman Chris Hayward said: “This is a significant milestone for the Salisbury Square development. The completion of the first geothermal borehole is a major step forward in our plans to create a sustainable and low-carbon development.

“We are committed to using innovative technologies to reduce our carbon emissions, reach our net zero 2040 target and create a more sustainable London.”

Mace Construct project director Jeremy Eavis said: "We are pleased to be supporting the City of London in delivering their high sustainability ambitions for the Salisbury Square development through embracing innovation.

“This network of sixty 250-metre deep geothermal boreholes is the starting point for the ground-breaking installation of a closed loop system ground source heat pump in the City of London. This will mean the Salisbury Square development will be off the gas grid, dramatically reducing its operational carbon.”

