Germany clears way for Fehmarnbelt construction

The Federal Administrative Court has rejected all complaints concerning the planned Fehmarnbelt Fixed Link between Denmark and Germany. Construction in Germany has been on hold pending the court’s decision.

“We are pleased that the German regulatory approval of the Fehmarnbelt project has now received clarification,” said Claus Baunkjær, CEO of the project developer Femern.

“It is a historic milestone that has now been achieved.

“Construction of the Fehmarnbelt tunnel has already begun on the Danish side. Now we can begin on the German side as well. We would like to thank our German and Danish partners for their efforts.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk