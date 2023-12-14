GF Tomlinson builds its ninth Staffordshire school

The sod cutting ceremony took place after the steelwork had gone up

GF Tomlinson is building the £7m Garden Village Primary School on behalf of Staffordshire County Council, working alongside Entrust as project manager and concept architect.

Due to open its doors in September 2024, the new two-storey one-form-entry school will provide 210 primary and 26 nursery places to residents of the nearby housing developments.

The 17,0000 sq ft facility will have nine classrooms, staff offices, an indoor school hall and catering spaces, alongside an outdoor play area.

Procured through the Constructing West Midlands (CWM) framework, the school will be managed by Fiertè Multi Academy Trust.

The structural steel frame is now complete and a sod cutting ceremony to mark the start of works took place at the grounds on Thursday 30th November. The event was attended by Fiertè Multi-Academy Trust, G F Tomlinson, Staffordshire County Council and Entrust representatives.

This will be the ninth school that GF Tomlinson and Entrust have together built for Staffordshire County Council, including Beaconfields Primary School, which started in October.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk