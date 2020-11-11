GF Tomlinson gets going on Tamworth school update

The steel frame is now complete

The new Bramcote Building replaces five existing teaching blocks that are nearing the end of their usable life at the secondary school. The old buildings will be demolished by GF Tomlinson following completion of the new building.

Construction on the new three-storey 2,479 m2 teaching block started in June, and the steel frame and roof are now complete, with works progressing on the external envelope and internal partitions.

GF Tomlinson is working alongside architect Bond Bryan, civil engineer BSP Consulting and building services engineer Anderson Green.

The new building will house design and technology classrooms, science laboratories and staff rooms.

The project also includes the resurfacing of an existing 2,135 m2 multi-use games area with new fencing and lighting.

Expected for completion in autumn 2021, the works are being undertaken within a live school site and have been planned to minimise disruption both to school life and neighbouring residents.

This is GF Tomlinson’s 12th project for the DfE framework over the past six years.

Director Chris Flint said: “The buildings being demolished and replaced were nearing the end of their usable life and the planned works will allow for the school to continue teaching in certain buildings, whilst we construct the new facilities ensuring there is no disruption to the day-to-day curriculum. The works will provide high quality, optimised teaching and learning spaces for staff and students, improving the overall educational experience of children at the school.”

Architect Bond Bryan's design

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk