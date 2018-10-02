GHD buys Australasian fire engineering business

Olsson Fire & Risk (OFR) has 45 employees working in fields including in fire safety, fire protection, passive fire management and computational fluid dynamics. Olsson Fire & Risk operations in the UK are not included in the acquisition and will trade as OFR Consultants in the UK.

GHD general manager Asia Pacific Ian Fraser said: “OFR has a strong reputation in the market for delivering outstanding fire solutions to both private and public sector clients. These capabilities are a fantastic addition to extend the services we offer our clients in the property and buildings space, and more broadly across the infrastructure sector. With strongly aligned values, we look forward to working together as one team to offer our clients a seamless and integrated service.”

OFR chief executive officer Per Olsson said: “OFR partners with owners, designers and builders for private, commercial and public sector works. By joining GHD, we are able to bring our distinctive fire engineering solutions to clients globally, including risk assessment to design, engineering, approval and implementation of safer and smarter fire engineering protection solutions. We are looking forward to working as part of GHD’s connected global network, including a highly experienced fire and life safety team in the USA.”

Recent notable fire-protection projects for OFR include the Cardrona Skifield refurbishment, Sumner Community Centre, iFly Indoor Skydiving Centre in New Zealand and the Reserve Bank of Australia head office.