Gilbert-Ash begins £16m refurbishment on London's Kodak House

The art deco building is in Holborn

The seven-storey building at 63 Kingsway in the London district of Holborn is the former London headquarters of one-time photography giant Kodak. It was built in 1911 to house offices, storerooms, dark rooms, printing rooms, a shop and warehouse.

Gilbert-Ash has been appointed by Clearbell Capital to undertake extensive internal and external repair, refurbishment and reconfiguration alterations to form a new CAT A office.

The building comprises 7,360 sq m from basement to 7th floor with the exterior clad in Portland stone, heather red brickwork and glazed bricks.

Due to complete in May 2022, Gilbert-Ash’s scope of work includes creating a new entrance off Keeley Street to provide access from Covent Garden and works to a new communal roof terrace on the 8th floor, comprising cross-laminated timber (CLT) panels.

Other improvements include enhancing the buildings energy performance certificate (EPC) rating, improving disabled access throughout the building and overseeing the addition of cycle and shower facilities in the basement. The basement will also get some damp proofing put in.

Works also include the restoration of the Kingsway reception entrance and its internal finishes, in addition to new ‘Crittal effect’ windows to mirror the original windows, and the installation of WC and lift cores.

Gilbert-Ash managing director Ray Hutchinson said: “We have previously delivered a full range of projects across the commercial workplace sector, and we never tire of the opportunity to work on historically significant sites. We have considerable experience in this realm and relish facing down and overcoming the challenges buildings like this can often present. We will apply our usual determination and innovation when delivering this project, working alongside our partners to make the client’s vision a reality.”

