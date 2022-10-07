Gilbert-Ash posts record results for 2021

Managing director Ray Hutchinson

Gilbert-Ash turnover increased by 24% in 2021 to almost £219.3m from just under £176.2m. an increase of £43.1m while pre-tax profit rose 13% to £12.4m, up from £10.9m in 2020.

Current projects include the £36m redevelopment of the National Portrait Gallery in London and a new student residence at Emmanuel College, Cambridge.

Projects approaching completion include the Ruby Hotel, a 173-bedroom hotel at Notting Hill Gate and Croft Gardens, an 84-bedroom student accommodation at Kings College, Cambridge.

The company also continues its longstanding relationship with the Premier Inn hotel chain with work under way on the construction of a 181-bedroom Premier Inn in Farringdon, and two Hub by Premier Inn projects at Camden High Street and Old Marylebone.

Projects completed in 2021 include the £29m University of Brighton Business School, the £15m City of London Freemen’s School Main House, the £16m Moxy Manchester City by Marriott, the £21m Levine Building at Trinity College Oxford and a £31m mixed-use residential scheme in Woking, Surrey. In Belfast Gilbert-Ash completed the Merchant Square building next to City Hall for PwC, a £15m project that created 200,000 sq ft of office space over nine floors.

Managing director Ray Hutchinson said: “This has been a challenging year for the industry with the skilled labour shortage, long lead times for key materials, the pandemic and the impact of rising inflation all combining to create strong headwinds.

“We are proud to have maintained our momentum from the previous year with increased turnover and profits and we look to the future with confidence. Our teams have really shown their mettle and resilience and I am proud of everything we have achieved in 2021.

“Investment in our people remains a core priority of the business and in 2021 our employee headcount rose from 174 to 189.

“As we expand, we continue to search for the right calibre of people to join Gilbert-Ash, while investing in our staff and championing diversity and inclusion remain key priorities.”

He concluded: Looking ahead, Ray Hutchinson added: “While current headwinds, including unprecedented levels of inflation, rising energy costs and interest rates, are undoubtedly challenging, we are working closely with our clients and our supply chain to help mitigate their impact.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk