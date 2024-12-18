Gilbert-Ash targets Belfast flyers

Gilbert-Ash managing director Raymond Hutchinson and contracts manager Aaron Coffey

Gilbert-Ash has invested in a series of digital advertisements at George Best Belfast City Airport, one of the main gateways for construction workers commuting to sites on the British mainland.

The adverts have also gone live just in time for the Christmas rush, which will see thousands of Northern Irish construction works pass through the airport to return home for the holidays.

The campaign, Make Your Mark, focuses on Gilbert-Ash’s work on such buildings as the National Portrait Gallery and the Royal College of Music in London and The Everyman Theatre in Liverpool.

Gilbert-Ash's head office is in Belfast but it has an office in London as well.

Managing director Ray Hutchinson said: “Gilbert-Ash delivers projects in sectors including workplace/offices, hotels and leisure, arts and culture, education, residential, student accommodation and healthcare. We also have an excellent fit-out team.

“We have already established a first-class reputation for the work we do in these sectors, but we want to continue to develop as a company, making Gilbert-Ash an employer of choice, and of course, to continue to work on amazing projects.

“Our people can say their work can be viewed in the National Portrait Gallery or they have quite literally created the stage for world class musicians to deliver virtuoso performances at the Royal College of Music.

“When you work for Gilbert-Ash, you work on projects which make a difference. Projects which stand out from the crowd and are never run-of-the-mill.

“With so many construction workers commuting to other parts of the UK on a weekly basis, we wanted our messaging to be seen at Belfast City Airport. The adverts feature our people and highlight some of the outstanding projects they have been involved in.

“When you join our company, you will have numerous opportunities to work on projects which will form unique portfolios of work which you can look back on with pride and the knowledge that your work made a difference to project, people and the planet.

“We want people who are outstanding - those who are comfortable leading from the front, at home collaborating with others and passionate about working on iconic buildings, many of which will be enjoyed by millions of people over their lifespan.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk