Gilbert-Ash wins £26m Barnfield College redevelopment

The works, which are due to begin in late May, will mark the second phase of a project to transform the existing Barnfield College into a single campus.

Gilbert-Ash’s contract includes the design and build of a four-storey concrete frame block, providing teaching space, staff rooms and break-out areas. The project also includes landscaping, car parking and external walkways.

The new building will provide facilities for the college’s construction and engineering students. It will also provide space for an anticipated growth in student numbers once the new campus is in operation.

Gilbert-Ash managing director Ray Hutchinson said: “Gilbert-Ash has a reputation for delivering world class teaching facilities with a growing portfolio of excellent projects in the education sector. We view projects like this as not only delivering new buildings but instead creating opportunities for young people to receive the best training so they can build rewarding careers through securing high value jobs.

“It is also particularly pleasing that the new Barnfield College campus will cater for the next generation joining the construction and engineering industries.”

