Gilbert-Ash wins £10m Kew Studios revamp

The £10m refurbishment of Kew Studios, in Richmond Upon Thames, includes structural works to create a staircase, lift core and mezzanine plant platform.

There will also be alterations to external openings, building repairs and replacement of MEP services to reconfigure the building for subdivision and fitout.

Work to the Kew Works building includes roof and front elevation with front and rear extensions, new roof including a green roof, insertion of mezzanines, external and internal refurbishment including fit out to shell and core.

The project, which will be carried out in three phases, also includes external hard and soft landscaping.

Gilbert-Ash managing director Ray Hutchinson said: “The architect, AMD, along with our client, 10JSP Investments, has developed a really exciting vision for the future of this building and one that is respectful to its long history.

“Much of the original building will be preserved but it will be enhanced with features such as a living green roof, electric vehicle charging, cycle storage and solar panels.

“Gilbert-Ash has an excellent reputation for delivering high quality fit out projects and we are excited to be working on the scheme at Kew Studios.”

