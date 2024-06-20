Giles steps up as AIA chair

David Giles replaces Rick Green, who is retiring

Giles, who is UK director of Continental Bitumen (part of the French-owned Colas group), takes over from Rick Green who is retiring after a 40-year career and the past seven years as AIA chair.

Before joining Continental Bitumen, Giles spent 36 years with Shell, later working as UK general manager for Eurobitume from 2018 to 2021.

He said: “I am delighted to have taken over as AIA chair. Over the last seven years, with Rick at its helm, awareness of the AIA and its activities has grown massively.”

He added: “The AIA is recognised as an authoritative voice on industry issues and there is no doubt that its campaigning has made an impact, with both the main political parties grasping that longer term funding horizons are integral to effective asset management of the local road network in their manifestos.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk