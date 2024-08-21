Glasgow approves 36-storey PBSA tower

CGI of Watkin Jones' planned Glasgow development, The Ard.

Developer Watkins Jones has been given clearance to build what will be the second tallest building in Glasgow, with space for 784 student beds.

Alongside the 36-storey student tower, The Ard development will include a 10-storey commercial building. Architect for the scheme is Hawkins Brown.

Responding to the decision of the planning Applications committee of City of Glasgow Council to grant, subject to conditions, the redevelopment of Portcullis House, a spokesperson for Watkin Jones Group said: “We are delighted that our planning application for The Ard (formerly Portcullis House) has been granted, subject to conditions.

“This mixed-use development, comprising high-quality student homes, will serve to address a well-recognised chronic undersupply of student accommodation in the city, also freeing up homes more appropriate for families.

“In addition to student accommodation, a new multi-space facility for the charity, Glasgow Social Enterprise Network (GSEN) and flexible commercial space will be provided, as well as increased public realm.

“Regenerating a current brownfield site, the development will be designed to the highest environmental standards, boasting the latest low and zero carbon technologies. The Ard will contribute immensely to the greening of the city, providing high-quality publicly accessible open spaces, with biodiversity enhanced through creating new habitats on a site that currently has a low habitat value.

“This will be delivered through increased planting and new landscaped areas, with public realm increased by 75% across the site.

“Redevelopment of the site will form a significant part of an overall renewal of the west end of the city centre, acting as a catalyst for change and enhancing the vitality of this part of the city.

“We look forward to continue to engage with the Council and local community as we progress with the development of the site.”

