Glasgow approves Peel’s Yorkhill Quay plans

CGI of Yorkhill Quay

Waterside regeneration specialist Peel Waters has been granted permission to build its proposed Yorkhill Quay neighbourhood, which is within its wider emerging Glasgow Waters district.

The approved plans include 1,100 new homes for the open market, build-to-rent and co-living sectors, alongside a 200-bedroom hotel, commercial space and 2,500 square metres of land for leisure use.

Brian Lavalette, Peel Waters’ property director for Scotland, said: “Glasgow Waters is one of the largest and most exciting regeneration projects in Scotland and Yorkhill Quay will be a major landmark development within it, delivering much-needed new homes, improved connectivity and infrastructure whilst creating a pipeline of new jobs for our community.

“We now look forward to partnering up with leading, innovative developers and specialists to transform this derelict brownfield site into a vibrant waterfront neighbourhood with a thriving community.”

The design team working on Yorkhill Quay comprises:

architect: Keppie Design

landscape architect: Oobe

planner: McInally Associates

project management/QS:Turner & Townsend

flood & drainage: Fairhurst

traffic & transport: Dougall Baillie Associates

legal: Pinsent Masons

acoustic Appraisal: Arup

statement on energy: Henderson Warnock

archaeology: Guard Archaeology

daylight/sunlight/wind: GIA Chartered Surveyors.

