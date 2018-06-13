Glasgow developer plans £55m retirement village

Plans for Newton Mearns include an 80-bed care home

Plans for the scheme are being considered by East Renfrewshire Council’s planning committee this week.

The development is being taken forward by Glasgow- and Singapore-based property company Scotsbridge Holdings, managed by locally-based developer Shazad Bakhsh.

The submitted plans involve amendments to a previous application that was recommended for approval. The Netherplace Retirement Development will be constructed in a countryside setting just outside the suburb of Newton Mearns on a 17-acre former industrial site.

The development comprises 214 one-and two-bedroom flats, 38 cottages (252 dwellings in total) and an 80-bed care home. Community amenities and 24-hour support to residents are among the offer.

Demolition and clearance of the site, a former dye works which last operated in 2003, has already been completed to enable works to begin as soon as planning permission is received.

Glasgow-based Jewitt & Wilkie Architects has designed the development. Founder Jonathan Jewitt said: “We’ve carried out thorough and extensive research on aspirational, high quality homes and engaged with numerous public and private bodies to achieve the optimum scheme proposal.

“This proposal includes a wide variety of unique features which have been subtly future-proofed to cater for the changing needs of residents. By providing this kind of accommodation, it is expected that housing currently occupied by one or two persons within the surrounding community will be released into the market for much-needed family housing.”