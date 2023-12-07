Glasgow gives Alumno green light for student block

Alumno's planned development for St George’s Road in Glasgow

Building works should now begin in the new year, with Alumno planning to open the doors to students in September 2026.

Designed by Carson & Partners in collaboration with Stallan Brand, the six-storey building will comprise single ensuite bedrooms with shared kitchens along with self-contained studios, with beds for 262 students in total.

The development is aiming for a BREEAM Excellent sustainability ranking.

Alumno previously built the Hyndland House student residence on Glasgow’s Dumbarton Road.

“We are delighted to have gained planning permission for this important development – our second in the city – which will provide much needed high-quality accommodation for Glasgow students,” said Alumno managing director David Campbell. “Our overarching intention is to respect the diverse community of Woodlands and St Georges Cross, while reconnecting and repairing the missing corner of St George’s Road, reinforcing the character of the area, and re-introducing a commercial space at street level.”

