Glasgow homes to be made more energy-efficient

The money from Energy Efficient Scotland will be used for both owner-occupied and private rented homes in wholly-owned and mixed-tenure blocks.

The Energy Efficient Scotland funding has a number of key objectives, including the upgrading of housing stock, the tackling of fuel poverty and the reduction of carbon emissions. It is also intended to help lever Energy Company Obligation funding to aid householders in installing energy-efficient measures and to supporting the local economy.

The programme supports the aim of making Scotland's existing buildings near zero-carbon wherever feasible by 2050. The objectives align with Glasgow City Council's Affordable Warmth Strategy and the Fuel Poverty (Scotland) Act 2019. The act aims to ensure no more than 5% of Scottish Homes are in fuel poverty by 2040, while the council's Affordable Warmth Strategy aims to tackle fuel poverty, energy inefficiency and address climate change.

The Scottish House Condition Survey 2018 found an estimated 72,000 households in Glasgow were fuel poor, spending more than 10% of their disposable household income on fuel costs. This is about a quarter of the city's homes.

Councillor Kenny McLean, city convener for neighbourhoods, housing and public at Glasgow City Council, said: "This very welcome funding from Energy Efficient Scotland will help to reduce fuel poverty in Glasgow, supporting many people and families in the city. Better energy efficiency in our homes not only saves money, but reduces carbon emissions and contributes to curbing climate change."

The planned programme of delivery of energy efficiency works will be reported to a council committee in August 2020. Scottish Government guidance following lockdown will determine start dates for retrofit works and household engagement.

