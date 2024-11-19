Gleeds bolsters London project management team

Left to right are Ed Horne, Craig Ward, Andrew Todman and John Barnett, who have all recently moved from Avison Young Project Management to Gleeds

John Barnett and Ed Horne have joined Gleeds from Avison Young Project Management to help with the growth of its London projects division.

The pair’s arrival follows the appointment of Craig Ward and Andrew Todman, who also joined Gleeds from Avison Young earlier this year.

Ed Horne has more than 30 years’ experience in the construction industry and has worked on new build and refurbishment projects across the commercial and residential sectors for developer clients, pension funds and corporate clients. He has headed up numerous West End office developments, including 18-20 Hanover Square (the Bond Street East over station development) and Rio Tinto’s HQ at 5-6 St James’s Square. Other notable projects from his career include working on One Palace Street, the Royal Mint Court and Heron Tower.

John Barnett began his career as a chartered architect before moving into project management, and now has 25 years’ experience in the discipline. He has headed up major projects for Battersea Power Station, One Nine Elms, Damac Tower, One Kensington, One Hyde Park and Fitzroy Place among others.

Gleeds’ current London projects include the 40 Leadenhall development, while clients include EDF Properties, Standard Chartered Bank, the Department for Education and the Government Property Agency.

Richard Steer, chair of Gleeds Worldwide, said: “It’s fantastic to introduce this newly completed team which will truly help our project management team in London to reach another level. John and Ed both bring unparalleled experience and knowledge built up over their respective careers, and our clients will benefit enormously from their guidance and support in delivering challenging projects. I’m happy to be welcoming them to Gleeds and look forward to seeing what they achieve here.”

John Barnett said: “Joining Gleeds truly feels like coming home, with a great opportunity to reconnect with many of my friends and former colleagues from across the industry. Gleeds’ deep heritage of providing consultancy services, and its ‘professional with personality’ value particularly resonated with me. Our team will be excellently placed to drive a best-in-class project management services to the London market.”

“At a time of significant investment into the project management team, Ed and I are both excited to be involved in to overseeing progress in the months and years to come, and watch Gleeds’ potential in the capital reach new heights.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk