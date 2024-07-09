Gleeds director returns to Currie & Brown

Kieran McManamon

Kieran McManamon has rejoined Currie & Brown after 11 years away at, firstly, Faithful & Gould and more recently Gleeds, where he was a senior director.

Nick Gray, Currie & Brown’s chief operating officer for UK and Europe, said: “This announcement is an exciting moment for Currie & Brown, and I am delighted to welcome Kieran back to our team. The wealth of experience he brings strongly aligns with our growth strategy for the region and will enable us to better leverage our industry influence to deliver certainty to our clients.”

Kieran McManamon said: “My experience enables me to bring fresh perspectives, innovative solutions, and informed insight to Currie & Brown, ensuring effective and forward-thinking leadership in this new role. It’s an exciting time for me to return to the business, which has a focused strategy and ambitious growth plans, and I am looking forward to working with colleagues to support clients in the region deliver successful projects.”

Since 2012 Currie & Brown has been owned by the Lebanese engineering consultancy group Dar Al-Handasah.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk