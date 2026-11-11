Gleeds expands use of visual intelligence

The wider adoption follows a pilot programme started in 2022, which initially saw the service used by 16 people. Since then, it has been used by 1,900 people in ten countries, on 340 projects. Last year, the company says clients saved around £2m based on the use of Visualise.

Initially introduced to address the challenge of having to make critical decisions using incomplete, delayed or contested site information, Visualise combines OpenSpace’s platform with Gleeds’ consultancy expertise to create a searchable visual record of site conditions. This gives clients and project teams a clear, time-stamped view of site progress.

Sheldon Atkinson, head of Visualise at Gleeds said, "Visualise is changing the way we support clients on projects by giving teams and stakeholders a clearer, shared view of what is happening on site. That means decisions can be made with greater confidence, issues can be resolved faster, and less time is lost trying to piece together fragmented information. It also supports more sustainable delivery by reducing unnecessary travel and helping teams collaborate effectively wherever they are.”