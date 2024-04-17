Gleeds joins GPA consultants panel

Gleeds’ contract is for project management and cost management services on the government hubs and Whitehall campus programmes.

The contract, awarded following a procurement process via the Crown Commercial Services construction professional services framework, is for an initial four-year term, with up to three-year extension options.

Gleeds’ selection follows the appointment last month of WSP and Tetra Tech to help the GPA with its revamping of civil service offices. Canadian-owned WSP was awarded the design services element and US-firm Tetra Tech has been handed specialist services.

Clive Anderson, director of capital projects at the Government Property Agency, said: “Gleeds will provide the GPA with industry-leading professional services support for up to seven years, enabling more efficient programme delivery and greater value for money across the most diverse and challenging real estate programmes in the UK.

“Gleeds’ appointment completes the trio of strategic partners we sought to bring the increased breadth and depth of capability the GPA requires to support delivery of the government’s priorities of Levelling Up, Places for Growth and Net Zero. Gleeds’ capabilities complement those of our other recently appointed partners WSP and Tetra Tech.”

Gleeds chief executive said he was “thrilled” and looked forward to “bringing the breadth of our knowledge and expertise to bear”.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk