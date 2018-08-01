Gleeds picked for Bangalore complex

It will oversee completion of phase one of the multi-million-pound ParkWest scheme and prepare detailed cost estimates for phase two on behalf of developer Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate (SPRE).

The development covers an area of over 46 acres and will comprise a total of 11 residential towers, extending up to 32 storeys high. Once complete, ParkWest will have more than 2,000 apartments and penthouses, as well as amenities for residents.

Gleeds has been brought on board to manage the process of account closure for the three towers constructed during phase one of the development. In addition, the business will also be responsible for producing cost estimates in its capacity as pre-contract cost manager for the remainder of phase two, on which works are currently under way. The consultancy has six offices and more than 260 staff in India. This latest win follows an expansion programme in the region.

Ben Huskisson, Gleeds director responsible for India, said: “With a population the same as London’s, Bangalore is a front runner in the south Indian housing market and demand continues to increase at an unprecedented rate.”

Park West has been designed to bring green spaces back to Bangalore; central to the plans are a seven-acre bio-diversity park and a clubhouse set in four acres of landscaped grounds. Facilities will include an aerobics pod, amphitheatre, sports pitches, a butterfly park, swimming pool and skating rink.

Shashank Mohite, general manager of budgeting & costing at Sharpoorji Pallongi Real Estate, said: SPRE is happy to be associated with Gleeds on this project. Having worked with the Gleeds team on other projects, we are confident that they will bring value and assist in timely manner.”