Gleeds picks system for keeping tabs on business

The system from enterprise relationship management (ERM) business Introhive is designed to provide Gleeds with a centralised place where all of its key account and prospect data is consolidated.

It is aimed at helping Gleeds to grow its business and manage client relationships.

Gleeds – which has over 1,800 employees across 71 offices and six continents - was in need of a technology partner that could help the firm more easily manage its business relationships.

“Most corporations have a wealth of relationship knowledge and information that is vital to their business growth, but is not easily accessible,” said Jody Glidden, co-founder and CEO of Introhive. “Gleeds understands the power that AI and data automation have on a company’s ability to grow and nurture their client relationships, and we are excited to be a part of their transformation journey.”

The system is intended to make it simple for directors and business development teams to identify who knows who across their organisation and measure trends at key accounts across the globe.

“The platform will provide Gleeds with a more streamlined database for all key account and contact data management, while overlaying real-time relationship intelligence and insights for better client experience management,” said Introhive’s Business Development Director for the UK and Ireland, Alan Mercer. “Senior managers and business developers now have access to on-demand pre-meeting digest reports that bring together important client information before meetings to accelerate employee preparation, which in turn drives better business outcomes.”

