Gleeds unveils plan for new development in central Cardiff

House of Fraser will remain in the complex

The Howells building on St Mary Street is set to become a leisure and entertainment venue and commercial hub. Current tenant House of Fraser will remain in the complex, joined by a range of leisure, food and beverage, and entertainment spaces. Offices and residential units will also be incorporated.

The site is being developed by Naissance Capital Real Estate, which acquired it in 2016. Gleeds will be project manager for the scheme and will also be responsible for cost management.

Simon Williams, director at Gleeds, said: “As shopping patterns evolve, we’re seeing a significant shift in how communities across the UK are living and working, and what they need from their local city centres. The redevelopment of the Howells building from a department store to a mixed-use destination will create a focal point for leisure, entertainment, work and shopping, drawing both residents and visitors to Cardiff and increasing footfall for existing businesses.”

Phase 1 of the remodelling works is due to start this week to inform ongoing design development.

“Our plan is to develop a mixed-use scheme that enhances the cityscape, draws visitors to Cardiff and provides a current destination for residents to work and play in,” said Azeemeh Zaheer, CEO of Naissance Capital Real Estate.

The Howells Building was established as a department store by James Howell in 1849. It was acquired by House of Fraser group in 1972 and re-branded as House Fraser in 2010.

