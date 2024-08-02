Glencar gets going on Worcester warehouse

Project representatives and stakeholders mark progress

The bespoke 62,413 sqft development is under construction for national foodservice company Bidfood, its first in the region.

The project, which started onsite in early April, will include infrastructure works, installation of an attenuation tank and photovoltaic panels, service yard and car park. Construction is expected to take 28 weeks with practical completion expected during the four quarter of 2024.

Glencar regional managing director Pete Goodman said: “Repeat business is the best business and so soon after being appointed at Stoford’s Exeter Logistics Park development we are absolutely delighted to receive this second instruction in quick succession.

“Both projects are built to suit developments, bespoke to each occupier’s requirements and another example of Stoford’s impressive reputation as a developer of leading edge industrial/warehouse developments for individual occupier requirements.

“We’ve assembled a first-class team on this project and look forward to delivering an excellent outcome to be further extending the scale and scope of the facilities at Worcester Six Business Park, which is one of the region’s premier logistics parks and a real success story.”

