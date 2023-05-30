Glencar lands £28m Liverpool docks warehouse scheme

CGI of the Alexandra Dock multi user warehouse

The 240,000 sq ft warehouse will be at Alexandra Dock in Bootle, within Peel Ports’ Port of Liverpool development.

The £28m facility, called Alexandra Dock multi user warehouse, constitutes the biggest single investment in warehousing at the Port of Liverpool of the last six years. It will be 400 metres long and used for the handling and storage of cargo at the port.

It will be able to store a variety of commodities, both unitised and non-unitised, requiring indoor storage. The facility will also have a dedicated quay and cranes for loading and unloading ships.

Glencar’s works include piling, foundations, push walls, a single span warehouse frame, cladding and roof lights, as well as road construction for HGV access and crane loading. Works started on site in April 2023 with completion in March 2024.

