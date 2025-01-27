Glencar profits double

In the year to 30th September 2024, Glencar Construction Ltd turned over £406.8m (2023: £405.9m) and made a pre-tax profit of £4.8m (2023: £2.2m). Gross profit margin was 5.7% (2022: £5.1%).

The company completed 32 projects last year, compared with 28 the year before and the average value of contracts was £18.7m (2023: £16.9m). Glencar specialises in industrial projects in sectors including logistics, life sciences, pharmaceuticals, data centres and ports, as well as commercial schemes such as film studios.

The company starts the new year with a project pipeline valued at £350m (2023: £300m).

Chief executive Eddie McGillycuddy said: “We have continued to respond to the rapidly evolving and changing customer expectations and the needs of the market. We retain a key focus and true specialisation in industrial and logistics and have delivered important and high-profile developments in the period.

“We are seen as a trusted delivery partner and achieve extremely high levels of customer retention and repeat business. Through this our exceptional teams and delivery partners continue to push the boundaries in terms of design, delivery, materials and processes.”

McGillycuddy said that Glencar has modified its strategy in order to minimise risk and focus on contracts most suited to its resources and capabilities.

“We have already secured a robust order book of £350m for 2025, with strong project margins and well-established delivery teams. At the same time, our commitment to innovation and the integration of smart processes and technology is accelerating, ensuring that we stay at the forefront of industry trends,” he added.

Glencar’s priority now is to continue to grow profit margins and deliver high standards of service: “We are dedicated to achieving this delicate balance and ensuring that our growth does not compromise the excellence of our services,” said McGillcuddy.

