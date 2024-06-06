Glencar replaces Readie on Cambridge lab job

CGI of the Sidney Sussex building, designed by BCR Infinity

Essex-based Readie Construction started work last November on a 60,000 sq ft, three-storey laboratory and office building on the Chesterford Research Park before folding into administration in February this year

Glencar has now been handed the contract.

The Sidney Sussex building will have a mix of laboratory and office space, with flexible suites ranging from 2,226 sq ft to 8,409 sq ft.

The building has been designed by architect BCR Infinity to allow for the combination of spaces to accommodate larger requirements. Features include open-plan write-up/admin areas, benching, lifts, storage rooms, and shower facilities, centred around a communal, light-filled atrium with a dedicated reception area.

Glencar moved on site at the end of May with project completion now anticipated by October 2025.

Glencar chief executive Eddie McGillycuddy said: “This project is not only a testament to our growing expertise in life sciences construction but also a significant addition to our portfolio, following other successful projects we have delivered and are delivering currently at Harwell Science and Innovation Campus.”

Chesterford Research Park is about 12 miles south of Cambridge and four miles north of Saffron Walden. It is co-owned by Aviva Investors and Uttlesford District Council. Current tenants include biotechnology companies Arecor, AstraZeneca, and Illumina.

