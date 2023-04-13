Glencar to build £150m Moderna lab at Harwell

Artist's impression of the new Moderna plant

The MITC development will be a research & development facility as well as a manufacturing plant for mRNA vaccines, pending regulatory assessment and license.

The new facility will also include a clinical biomarker laboratory – a prefabricated modular laboratory constructed by Merit in Northumberland, which will then be installed on the campus.

Construction will begin this year, with the facility expected to become operational in 2025, subject to planning and regulatory approvals.

Glencar chief executive Eddie McGillycuddy said: “Having successfully delivered the Vaccine Manufacturing and Innovation Centre (VMIC) and established a life science office within the Harwell Science & Innovation Campus, we are absolutely delighted to now be delivering this pioneering research and development facility.

“Life science and pharmaceutical projects are complex, controlled environments that require significant design and engineering ability to ensure they are delivered correctly. We have expanded our specialist team within this space to push forward and make these facilities a cornerstone of our continued growth in the coming years.”

Moderna UK general manager Darius Hughes said: “We are delighted to reach this important milestone with Harwell and our lab build partners, Merit and building contractors Glencar. We look forward to joining the Harwell Campus health tech cluster and contributing to the UK’s science and innovation community through investments in R&D.”

He added: “When constructed, our facility at Harwell will harness mRNA science to develop and deliver tailored, innovative vaccines to the UK public that address particular threats from respiratory viruses facing our population.”

Harwell Campus chief executive Stuart Grant said: “mRNA technology has the capability to transform how we treat a variety of diseases and enhance UK resilience against future pandemics. I’m delighted to welcome Moderna to Harwell Campus, and our thriving health tech cluster. We’re entering a new era of medicine so it’s important that we deliver and build cutting edge facilities to reflect this and spaces that promote innovation and encourage collaboration.”

