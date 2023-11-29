Glencar to build more Beckton sheds

Illustrative CGI of what the development should look like

The 223,230 sq ft development for Valor Real Estate Partners will comprise four speculative units ranging in size from 27,193 up to 84,557 sq ft, fitted out to category A specification. The works include the diversion of existing services, demolition of existing buildings and the construction of a new roundabout and Section 278 highways works. River wall repairs, part replacement of the existing sheet piled wall and intertidal terracing to the adjacent River Roding is also included.

Works have started on site already with demolition and utility diversions. Completion is forecast for December 2024.

Glencar managing director London and south Roy Jones said: “We are absolutely delighted to once again be working with much valued repeat customer Valor Real Estate Partners after having completed a number of other projects during the past 18 months at strategic development sites in Beckton and Croydon.

“The team is looking forward to once again be getting on site having previously completed two speculative warehouses on Gemini Business Park. The warehouses will be highly energy efficient and targeting an EPC A-5 or better and BREEAM Excellent rating. The units will include ESG credentials such as EV charging stations, LED lighting, green roofs and PV roof panels.”

The development is being marketed as Valor Park East Circular Phase 2.

