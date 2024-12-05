Glencar to build Washwood Heath industrial park

CGI of Catalyst Industrial Park

Construction of Catalyst Industrial Park by Glencar will see the development of four logistics/industrial units in a range of sizes from 22,500 sqft up to 64,250 sqft – some 174,000 sqft in total.

The detached units of steel portal frame design will feature 8-12.5-metre eaves, 50kN/m2 floor loading, three-phase power, dock loading and level access doors on two of the units.

They will be constructed targeting a BREEAM rating of excellent and EPC A rating.

The site, off Drews Lane, is a spit away from the Balfour Beatty Vinci (BBV) HS2 main works compound in Washwood Heath.

Glencar regional managing director Pete Goodman, said: “We are working with Aviva Investors currently on construction of the new 60,000 sq ft Sidney Sussex Advanced Laboratory & Life Sciences facility in Chesterford Research Park so we are naturally delighted to receive this further instruction in this key strategic logistics location in Birmingham.”

James Stevens, head of real estate investment at Aviva Investors, added: “We are pleased to partner with Glencar at Catalyst Industrial Park, which we think is an exciting new development project in a strategically important logistics location. Building on our existing relationship at Chesterford Research Park, one of the UK’s leading life science hubs, we look forward to delivering four exceptional facilities that we expect will be highly attractive to firms looking to benefit from Birmingham’s excellent logistics credentials, whilst also having the potential to contribute to long-term performance in our portfolio.”

