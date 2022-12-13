Glencar wins Ealing Studios makeover

CGI of the new-look Ealing Studios

The £20m redevelopment of Ealing Studios in west London will see the installation of a new 14,000 sqft (1300 sqm) sound stage, as well as new workshops, more office space and a new entrance reception.

The new white Ibstock Engobe brick building has been designed to honour the distinctive Art Deco aesthetic of the original 1930s Grade II listed stages that still exist at the studio.

Glencar will work alongside Pella Real Estate Partners and Christopher Smith Associates to deliver the project, which is expected to take 18 months. Architect is Create Design.

Glencar managing director (London and south) Roy Jones said: “We are seeing exponential growth in the requirements coming through for new TV/Film/Streaming studio production space and with our extensive knowledge and understanding of that Sector, Glencar is responding to that need.

“We are naturally delighted to have been instructed to undertake the redevelopment of such an iconic and famous venue. The works will be transformational and will turn the venue into one of most advanced and sustainable studios in the industry.

“This instruction comes quickly after we recently secured the refurbishment works at Soho Studios. Our newly established London division will be delivering these projects as we continue to expand our offering in this growing sector.”

Ealing Studios have been making films since 1902. Its heyday was the mid-20th century when over a period of just three years (1949 to 1951) it produced Passport to Pimlico, Whisky Galore!, Kind Hearts and Coronets, The Lavender Hill Mob and The Man in the White Suit, among others. More recent productions include Death of Stalin, Darkest Hour and The Theory of Everything.

The old look

