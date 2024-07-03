Glencar wins first Logicor shed

CGI of the planned warehouse

Glencar’s latest project will see the redevelopment of a 20-acre site with demolition of existing warehouses and removal and recycling of existing hard standings.

Ground improvement across the site will be required, along with grouting mine shafts, construction of the new warehouse can begin.

It is Glencar’s first contract for Logicor, whose UK development director Matt Storr said: “They put forward an impressive programme featuring a host of sustainable construction practices and we look forward to seeing them in action and working closely together.”

The new facility will target BREEAM Outstanding and an EPC A rating. It will have 311,500 sq ft of warehouse space with 18-metre eaves, as well as 32 dock and three-level access doors. There will also be a 2,000 sq ft hub office and 13,000 sq ft of office space over three storeys.

Other sustainability features include LED lighting, EV charging points and rainwater harvesting.

Construction should take 54 weeks with practical completion expected in the fourth quarter of 2025.

