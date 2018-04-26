News » Plant » Global demand for construction machinery on the rise » published 26 Apr 2018
Global demand for construction machinery on the rise
The global market for construction machinery grew by 25% in 2017 to US$88 billion, according to an analysis by Off-Highway Research.
Unit sales grew by 27% in 2017 to 894,000 units worldwide, the highest the market has been since 2012, the report says.
Worldwide equipment* sales bottomed-out at 702,000 units and $70.6 billion in 2015 and 2016, the report says.
China rebounded strongly after a slump with sales of crawler excavators more than doubling in 2017 compared to 2016.
Construction equipment sales in India grew by 10% in 2017, continuing the momentum of the 36% surge seen in 2016, and taking demand for equipment to a new record high there.
Demand also grew across Europe, while North America recovered from the uncertainty of 2016 that had seen sales slow.
Off-Highway Research is predicting that global sales will grow 6% (by units) this year, and reach more than a million units in 2022. It sees growth in the next four years coming substantially from North America, putting a lot of faith in US president Donald Trump's infrastructure commitments.
North American unit sales dipped in 2016 amid US election uncertainty but grew to 173,188 units in 2017. Off-Highway Research forecasts a massive 54% growth in North America to 267,350 units by 2022.
Worldwide sales and forecast sales of construction equipment, 2017-2022 (Units)
|
|
2017
|
2018*
|
2019*
|
2020*
|
2021*
|
2022*
|
Europe
|
160,551
|
161,958
|
160,238
|
152,316
|
150,790
|
149,953
|
North America
|
173,188
|
193,250
|
217,525
|
238,515
|
255,325
|
267,350
|
Japan
|
67,810
|
59,330
|
61,700
|
65,285
|
71,845
|
66,845
|
China
|
217,110
|
245,232
|
225,965
|
201,945
|
212,520
|
222,700
|
India
|
60,485
|
67,560
|
66,410
|
72,460
|
78,310
|
83,960
|
Rest of the World
|
214,923
|
222,336
|
222,377
|
220,420
|
230,980
|
236,678
|
Total
|
894,067
|
949,666
|
954,215
|
950,941
|
999,770
|
1,027,486
|
% Change on Previous Year
|
+27
|
+6
|
-
|
-
|
+5
|
+3
* - Forecast.
Source: Off-Highway Research
* Equipment covered by the study is: articulated dump trucks, asphalt finishers, backhoe loaders, crawler dozers, crawler excavators, crawler loaders, mini excavators, motor graders, rigid dump trucks, rough terrain lift trucks (masted and telescopic handlers), skid-steer loaders, wheeled excavators and wheeled loaders.
