Global demand for construction machinery on the rise

The global market for construction machinery grew by 25% in 2017 to US$88 billion, according to an analysis by Off-Highway Research.

Unit sales grew by 27% in 2017 to 894,000 units worldwide, the highest the market has been since 2012, the report says.

Worldwide equipment* sales bottomed-out at 702,000 units and $70.6 billion in 2015 and 2016, the report says.

China rebounded strongly after a slump with sales of crawler excavators more than doubling in 2017 compared to 2016.

Construction equipment sales in India grew by 10% in 2017, continuing the momentum of the 36% surge seen in 2016, and taking demand for equipment to a new record high there.

Demand also grew across Europe, while North America recovered from the uncertainty of 2016 that had seen sales slow.

Off-Highway Research is predicting that global sales will grow 6% (by units) this year, and reach more than a million units in 2022. It sees growth in the next four years coming substantially from North America, putting a lot of faith in US president Donald Trump's infrastructure commitments.

North American unit sales dipped in 2016 amid US election uncertainty but grew to 173,188 units in 2017. Off-Highway Research forecasts a massive 54% growth in North America to 267,350 units by 2022.

Worldwide sales and forecast sales of construction equipment, 2017-2022 (Units)

2017 2018* 2019* 2020* 2021* 2022* Europe 160,551 161,958 160,238 152,316 150,790 149,953 North America 173,188 193,250 217,525 238,515 255,325 267,350 Japan 67,810 59,330 61,700 65,285 71,845 66,845 China 217,110 245,232 225,965 201,945 212,520 222,700 India 60,485 67,560 66,410 72,460 78,310 83,960 Rest of the World 214,923 222,336 222,377 220,420 230,980 236,678 Total 894,067 949,666 954,215 950,941 999,770 1,027,486 % Change on Previous Year +27 +6 - - +5 +3

* - Forecast.

Source: Off-Highway Research

* Equipment covered by the study is: articulated dump trucks, asphalt finishers, backhoe loaders, crawler dozers, crawler excavators, crawler loaders, mini excavators, motor graders, rigid dump trucks, rough terrain lift trucks (masted and telescopic handlers), skid-steer loaders, wheeled excavators and wheeled loaders.