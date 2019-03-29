GMI builds £18m hose factory in Huddersfield

CGI of the new factory

The £18m project will provide a new manufacturing plant for Aflex Hose, which makes PTFE-lined flexible hoses for the automotive, pharmaceutical, food and chemical and industries.

It is being built on an 11.6-acre site at Bradley Business Park in Huddersfield, close to the M62.

Aflex Hose currently operates from five separate facilities across Yorkshire, which they intend to consolidate under one roof.

The development, which will include investment in new extrusion lines and processing equipment, is set to boost production capacity by 70%.

Aflex Hose UK project director Jeremy Hudson said: “After many months of planning and consultation we are delighted to now be onsite and commence construction of this fantastic new state of the art facility. We have given GMI an ambitious build programme and hope to begin consolidating our existing production facilities into the new factory by the spring of 2020.”

GMI Group managing director Andy Bruce said: “The design teams have worked closely with Aflex Hose to design a facility that accommodates the bespoke nature of their manufacturing requirements now and in future – thus securing additional capacity requirements going forward and the potential addition of new product lines.”

There had been a lot of opposition to construction of the new plant from by local residents. Mr Bruce said: “The build programme has been carefully designed to minimise disruption to local residents and we are committed to an open-door relationship with the residents and neighbouring businesses”.