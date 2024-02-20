GMI checks in for latest Dakota Hotel

CGI of the Dakota Hotel in Newcastle, a converted office building

The 118-room Dakota Hotel is being developed at St Anne’s Wharf, at 112 Quayside, which fronts onto the River Tyne in Newcastle. It is scheduled for completion in spring 2025

GMI Construction Group has previously completed three Dakota Hotels in Manchester, Leeds and Glasgow. The UK hotel chain, owned by Evans Property Group, also has hotels in Edinburgh and Motherwell.

The Newcastle Dakota will retain much of the existing building’s features and details but will get a new entrance lobby and reception area.

An existing courtyard at the front of the Quayside property will be reconfigured to provide a vehicle drop-off area, while the first floor will have bedroom terraces.

Solar photovoltaic panels and air source heat pumps will be installed to provide renewable energy.

The building previously had several commercial tenants, including law firm Womble Bond Dickinson.

GMI regional director Gary Oates said: “We are delighted that GMI has once again been chosen as principal contractor to deliver what will be our fourth Dakota development, and the first in the northeast of England.

“This project will regenerate and upgrade what has been a vacant landmark building, transforming it into a deluxe hospitality venue that will further bolster Newcastle’s national reputation as a destination city.”

