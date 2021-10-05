GMI gets going on Middlewich warehouses

Infrastructure works are under way on a 149,000 sq ft unit and another of 41,000 sq ft at the Ma6nitude (sic) industrial park in Middlewich, Cheshire.

Both units are designed to be net zero carbon in their construction and when complete, 15% of the roofs will be fitted with solar panels with the ability for the roofs to be fully covered in photovoltaic panels later.

Marc Banks, divisional managing director at GMI Construction, said: “Our team has made an excellent start and the site is already taking shape to what will eventually be a first-class sustainable building that will be a huge business asset to the area.”

Tritax Symmetry development director David Nuttall said that demand for space was at record levels.“There is a huge amount of activity happening across the site,” he said, “with Swizzels’ facility also due to complete next year and detailed planning submitted for 238,000 sq ft of space at unit 41 which could also be delivered before the end of 2022.”

GMI’s operations team includes project manager Dan Meadowcroft, site manager Rebecca Shiels and site engineer James Rushton, supported by construction director Anthony Judge.

