GMI gets going on York hotel

GMI's Lee Powell (left) on site with Ravi Majithia from Avantis Hotels

GMI is building the 143-bedroom Hilton York Piccadilly for Avantis Hotels, with completion expected in the first quarter of 2021.

Avantis Hotels, which already owns and operates the Hampton by Hilton York in nearby Toft Green is developing the Piccadilly site, which most recently housed offices, a carpark and a motorcycle accessory shop.

Piccadilly itself is in the Castle Gateway district of the city, and has been identified by the city council as an area for regeneration and redevelopment.

In addition to its 143 guest bedrooms, the hotel site will also include eight private residences.

Hilton York Piccadilly will be GMI’s 11th hotel project for a variety of clients. In June 2019 it completed the Dakota Hotel development in Manchester.

Once completed this new hotel will be the 11th hotel project delivered to date by GMI for high profile customers including The Dakota Group, Premier Inn, Travelodge, IBIS Styles and Millennium & Copthorne in prime city centre locations across the Midlands and North.

